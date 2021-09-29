CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Flying Under the Radar

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs investors remain anxious about the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the Fed’s comments, we believe dividend-paying stocks with improving fundamentals are your best bets. Therefore, high dividend-yielding stocks Ternium S.A (TX), OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF), Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) (WLKP), and Ennis (NYSE:EBF) are the best buys in this environment.The U.S. stock market fell again on Tuesday as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks about inflation spooked investors and pushed bond rates higher. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to as high as 1.56% on Tuesday. The S&P 500 suffered its worst session since May, while the Nasdaq Composite had its worst day since March, as the tech sector struggled to retain investors’ attention due to their susceptibility to increased interest rates.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Stocks Under $20: Top 3 Picks for October 2021

Buying high-growth, lower-priced stocks could help generate a significant amount of wealth in the long run. Furthermore, the economic expansion, stellar recovery in corporate earnings, improvement in consumer demand, and lower interest rates suggest that stocks could deliver strong returns in the coming years. However, investors need to take caution,...
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Small-Cap Stocks to Grab Now on Bank of America Warning of $100 Oil This Winter

Since oil prices continue to rise, due to OPEC+’s tight supply policy, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) expects the commodity to hit $100 this winter on surging demand. This should bode well for fundamentally strong oil-producing companies. We think small-cap oil energy stocks such as GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), Transportadora de Gas (TGS), Vista Oil & Gas (VIST), and Adams Resources & Energy (AE) are well-positioned to soar in the upcoming months.Brent crude jumped close to a three-year high recently, while U.S. crude prices jumped another 1.4% to $78.93 per barrel yesterday as OPEC shows no intention of increasing supply considerably. Bank of America (BAC) expects oil prices to surge to more than $100 per barrel in the upcoming winter season as demand will likely spike.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Radar#Fed#Omf Rrb#Wlkp#Treasury#Onemain Holdings Inc#Ennis Inc
investing.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.30%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Utilities, Technology and Industrials sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.30%, while the S&P 500 index added 0.41%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 0.47%. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why BioNTech Stock Sank Today

Coronavirus stock BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) isn't having a good time of it lately. On Wednesday, the company's shares slid yet again, falling by nearly 6% after another coronavirus stock posted good news, and an analyst cut her price target on the biotech's shares. So what. On Tuesday, fellow COVID vaccine developer...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

FX: Don’t Trust The Recovery

October is traditionally a volatile month in the financial markets, and we got a taste of those big swings today with risk appetite reversing suddenly. When U.S. traders arrived at their desks, they found Dow futures down more than 300 points and currencies logging in steep declines during the European session. After opening sharply lower and extending their slide in the first hour of New York trade, currencies and equities stabilized. Then, shortly after the London close, there were reports that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had offered Democrats a short-term suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling that would keep the government funded into December.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Extend Gains as Tech Rebounds

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading higher in early APAC deals on Thursday, extending gains after major benchmark indices closed higher during the regular session, boosted by stronger than expected local employment data, while Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also calmed market participants after offering a short-term suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling in order to avert a national default.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Top Performing Energy Stocks in the Month of September

Oil and natural gas prices have rallied significantly over the past few weeks. Moreover, the demand for oil and natural gas could continue to increase with winter approaching. So, top-performing energy stocks from last month, Comstock (CRK), Laredo (LPI), and Camber (CEI), could be good additions to your watchlist.Energy stocks have soared over the past few weeks despite the overall market correcting. This is evident from the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE (NYSE:XLE)) 13.2% gains over the past month compared to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 4.4% loss.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $1,500 Right Now

The best way to generate wealth through the stock market is to buy and hold shares of great companies for many years. Both of these stocks are down year-to-date, but each has a tremendous history of growth and can keep delivering. If you're looking for great stocks to invest your...
STOCKS
investing.com

5 Stocks That Surged More Than 95% in September

Concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, rising Treasury yields, and high inflation made September the worst month for the major stock market indexes since the onset of the pandemic. However, shares of Onion Global (OG), Helbiz (HLBZ), Camber Energy (CEI), Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS), and Paltalk (PALT) skyrocketed amid the broader market sell-off.September was the worst month of the year for the major stock market indexes due to concerns over the resurging COVID-19 cases, struggles related to the U.S. debt ceiling, the Federal Reserve’s indication to taper its bond-buying, and high inflation projection.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy