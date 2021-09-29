4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Flying Under the Radar

October is traditionally a volatile month in the financial markets, and we got a taste of those big swings today with risk appetite reversing suddenly. When U.S. traders arrived at their desks, they found Dow futures down more than 300 points and currencies logging in steep declines during the European session. After opening sharply lower and extending their slide in the first hour of New York trade, currencies and equities stabilized. Then, shortly after the London close, there were reports that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had offered Democrats a short-term suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling that would keep the government funded into December.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO