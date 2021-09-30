CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers hit brakes on House anti-vaccine mandate bill

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
House Republicans have put the brakes on a fast-tracked bill limiting employers' ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of employment.

The legislation would allow public and private employees to secure exemptions from mandated coronavirus vaccinations for three main reasons, including proving they have immunity from a case of COVID-19.

Bill sponsors predicted the measure would receive a full Ohio House vote Wednesday.

But House Speaker Bob Cupp, a Lima Republican, said the chamber needs more time to consider it.

Numerous groups on both sides of the vaccination mandate issue came out Wednesday in opposition.

Comments / 157

Grey Wolf
6d ago

its funny. we never showed a single innoculation as a condition of employment. why do they want us to take this shot so badly?

Reply(25)
151
Shayla Howard
6d ago

This has now come down to threats. Well, the biggest threat should be making the worker shortage even worse. This further disrupts the supply chain, and causes many other social ills, so how is this mandate in societies best interest?

Reply(2)
60
Syren Winters
5d ago

A mandate is not law. The governor's, businesses, president do not have the authority to create a law out of thin air. A Court needs to approve something for it to become law. Congress also can pass a law as well as your State legislature. A Mandy is only a very highly recommended thing that the government is asking people to do and the more we use mandate instead of highly recommended, the more we use that word the more power the government thinks it has. Also, currently in orange county California they're representatives are being sued because orange county should no longer be in an emergency. The laws on that and every state are quite clear and after a year and a half there should be no emergencies still in place. They had a full year and a half to figure this out so any state of emergency or National Emergency or county Emergency needs to end.

Reply(3)
41
