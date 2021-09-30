Opposing viewpoints: Clinton Arrows, Magnolia Heights School Chiefs

Judd Boswell has been leading the Clinton Arrows’ program for a decade and he’s brought sustained success and even a Class 6A State championship. The Louisville, Miss., product only knows winning throughout his career as a player with the Wildcats in the 1990s and as a coach at Forest High School and then Clinton. He’s racked up 69 wins in his 10 years and is just the third coach in school history with double-digit win seasons with the Arrows.