Teen retailer Claire’s files for IPO, says it sees route to faster growth

By Claudia Assis
 7 days ago
Shopping-mall staple Claire's Holdings Inc. has filed for an initial public offering, according to a filing late Wednesday. The company listed losses for the recent quarter, but said it has identified ways to 'accelerate growth'.

