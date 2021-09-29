CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Virgin Galactic stock takes off after FAA investigation ends

By Jeremy C. Owens
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares jumped more than 9% in after-hours trading Wednesday, after the space-tourism company announced the end of an investigation into its first flight.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
itresearchbrief.com

FAA closes Virgin Galactic mishap probe, allowed to resume launches

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently stated that it ended its mishap investigation and lifted a grounding order that was imposed earlier. The probe was launched into the Virgin Galactic Unity 22 launch on July 11 over the issues of the spacecraft wandering from its assigned airspace as it descended.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
kanw.com

Virgin Galactic says FAA has cleared it for further flights

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Virgin Galactic says the Federal Aviation Administration has cleared it to resume launches after an investigation into why its spaceship veered off course while descending during a July flight over New Mexico with founder Richard Branson aboard. The company said Wednesday it was advised by the FAA that corrective actions proposed by Virgin Galactic have been accepted. It says a larger area will be designated as protected airspace to ensure there is room for a variety of possible flight trajectories. The company will also incorporate additional steps in its flight procedures to ensure real-time mission notifications to FAA air traffic control.
TRAFFIC
Space.com

FAA clears Virgin Galactic to start flying again

Virgin Galactic has been cleared for liftoff once more. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has wrapped up its six-week inquiry into the July 11 test flight of Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity suborbital space plane, agency officials announced Wednesday (Sept. 29). The July 11 mission was a big one for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theedgemarkets.com

Virgin Galactic surges as FAA allows space flights to resume

(Sept 30): Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc shares jumped on news that the company can resume flights to the brink of space after changing its policies for communicating with regulators. The Federal Aviation Administration said it had concluded its investigation into the space-travel pioneer’s failure to inform the agency of an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Unity#Truth And Consequences#Spacex#Spce
ForexTV.com

Virgin Galactic ‘back on track’ after FAA clearance, Jefferies says

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is “back on track” after receiving Federal Aviation Administration clearance late Wednesday to restart its spaceflights, analysts at Jefferies said in a note Thursday. That “lifts an overhang for (Virgin Galactic), with focus shifting to Unity 23,” the company’s next flight, which has been postponed. “We continue to believe that commercial space tourism will be a flourishing industry, unlocking profitability and cash flow for Virgin Galactic,” the analysts said. “Near-term challenges have been timing-related, rather than changing the trajectory of the revenue profile.” Jefferies has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of $33, representing an upside of about 27% over Thursday prices. Virgin Galactic shares have gained nearly 9% so far this year, compared with gains of around 16% for the S&P 500 index. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Street.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Paychex, Virgin Galactic, Perrigo

Stocks were lower Thursday and on pace for their worst monthly performance of the year, as investors continue to navigate a series of risks linked to energy markets, China growth and U.S. fiscal policy. Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:. 1. Paychex |...
STOCKS
spaceexplored.com

FAA bows out of way in time for next Virgin Galactic spaceflight

Virgin Galactic was in some hot water after deviating from the original flight plan and flying outside of the approved airspace during Richard Branson’s spaceflight in July. The FAA has finished its investigation into the mishap by Virgin Galactic. In a statement to the media, the FAA stated that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
parabolicarc.com

FAA Closes Virgin Galactic Investigation, Clears SpaceShipTwo to Fly as Company’s Licensing & Compliance Officer Departs

SpaceShipTwo deviated from assigned airspace during July 11 flight test. FAA says Virgin Galactic failed to inform agency about deviation. Virgin Galactic’s licensing and compliance officer announces his departure from company. by Douglas Messier. The Federal Aviation Administration has closed an investigation into Virgin Galactic that resulted in the grounding...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ars Technica

Revealed: The secret notes of Blue Origin leaders trying to catch SpaceX

About three years ago, Blue Origin officials knew they were behind, failing to deliver on their founder's grandiose vision. With Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos had long talked about building a world-class space transportation company and had even gone so far as to trademark "Build a Road to Space." But despite being nearly two decades old, Blue Origin had not built a road to space, nor even launched an orbital rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
newyorkcitynews.net

Delta Airlines says no need to abide by COVID vaccine mandate

ATLANTA, Georgia: Delta Airlines is the only major American airline letting unvaccinated employees continue to work and travel. Just days after both American Airlines and Alaska Airlines announced requirements for employees to be vaccinated, Southwest said on Monday that it would also make vaccinations compulsory for its 54,000 employees, following "a thorough review of President Biden's COVID Action Plan."
ATLANTA, GA
lincolnnewsnow.com

As Congress keeps funding manufacturing of Boeing fighter jets, Navy asks industry to stop lobbying for 'aircraft we don't need'

(The Center Square) – While military leaders argue against production of new generations of aircraft, Congressional leaders are sending billions to defense contractors employing thousands in Missouri. In August, Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, said the defense industry shouldn’t be lobbying Congress for “aircraft we don’t need,” according...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy