Virgin Galactic stock takes off after FAA investigation ends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is “back on track” after receiving Federal Aviation Administration clearance late Wednesday to restart its spaceflights, analysts at Jefferies said in a note Thursday. That “lifts an overhang for (Virgin Galactic), with focus shifting to Unity 23,” the company’s next flight, which has been postponed. “We continue to believe that commercial space tourism will be a flourishing industry, unlocking profitability and cash flow for Virgin Galactic,” the analysts said. “Near-term challenges have been timing-related, rather than changing the trajectory of the revenue profile.” Jefferies has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of $33, representing an upside of about 27% over Thursday prices. Virgin Galactic shares have gained nearly 9% so far this year, compared with gains of around 16% for the S&P 500 index. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO