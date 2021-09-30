CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Woman dies after being hit by car in north Tulsa

By Rick Smith
 6 days ago
According to Tulsa Police a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car while crossing the street in north Tulsa.

This happened near 46th Street North and Hartford.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital where she died.

This is a developing story we will update when we learn more.

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

