NextGEN Real Estate and Construction: Hailey Oliff, Orchestra Partners

According to AL.com, a developer paid $6.5 million for the former Romar Beach Baptist Church at 23370 Perdido Beach Boulevard in Orange Beach, said court records. David Milstead of Bellator Commercial and Steve Henry of Bellator Real Estate & Development handled the transaction. In Daphne, Palmetto Infusion, an infusion therapy center, has opened in 3,770-ft2 in Daphne Commons on Highway 90, according to Buff Teague and Emily Miller of JLL, who represented the landlord. Jeremy Milling of Milling Commercial Realty worked for the tenant. In Loxley, Sweet Tease Hair Studio has leased 1,200 ft2 of space in Loxley Shopping Center on North Hickory Street, according to Nathan Handmacher of Stirling Properties, who represented the landlord.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO