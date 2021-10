The campaign arm for Senate Republicans announced Wednesday it raised $25 million over the last three months. The National Republican Senate Committee said it now has more than $27 million cash on hand, and its latest fundraising haul included $9.5 million in September. Republican officials say they see a good chance the party can reclaim control of both the Senate and House in the November 2022 midterm elections.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO