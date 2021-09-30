Mayim Bialik recalls incident that upset Neil Patrick Harris: ‘We didn’t speak for a long time’

Mister Game Show Police, we read you all the clues, but you still picked Mayim Bialik as a Jeopardy! guest host despite her troubling history of anti-vaxx beliefs, snake-oil salesmanship, and shaming of Harvey Weinstein’s victims. And yes, Bialik is aware of the criticism, she acknowledged on Tuesday’s The Late Late Show for the first time. Per Yahoo News (due to the interview’s conspicuous absence on social-media channels), Bialik seemed confused that fans have been invested in the hosting drama that has plagued the show for several months now. (It’s been great for ratings, though.) “I was the headline on CNN three days in a row,” Bialik explained. “Who knew people were so passionate about who hosts Jeopardy?” Interesting! Tell us more, girlie. “I mean, I’m just trying to read the clues. You know, just let me read the clues,” Bialik continued. “The thing about Jeopardy! is we spend our whole lives wanting to be seen, you know, and this job is like — people should think the least about me as possible. Meaning, it’s my job to be the host, just like read the clues.” Sure, because “reading clues” on a lectern is the only prerequisite for the job. Being an arbiter of objective truth and knowledge is way overrated, anyway.

