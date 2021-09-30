CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU’s run game nonexistent four weeks into the season

By Jared Jospeh, WVLA
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EzdWM_0cCMahkW00

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU can’t run the football. The tape and the numbers don’t lie. Four games into the season, the Tigers only have one game rushing for at least 100 rushing yards: the home opener versus McNeese.

The Bayou Bengals finished with 124 rushing yards against the Cowboys, but in the September 11th matchup, the Purple and Gold averaged 3.4 yards per carry.

During Monday’s presser, head Coach Ed Orgeron wasn’t hesitant when asked if the team could reach its goals without a run game.

“I don’t think so, not at all. I think you have to run the football. There’s some things that we can do to help our offense, but I think we need to find a way to run the football. We have some great backs. We need to find something in the run game that can give us some relief that we’re not always throwing the football,” Orgeron said.

LSU tried to have a balanced attack versus Mississippi State. The Tigers finished with the same number of pass attempts as runs: 27, but the ground game totaled just 63 rushing yards and 2.3 yards per carry.

Every rushing attack needs a dependable offensive line, but the Tigers’ unit has battled injuries since fall camp. Orgeron said starting left tackle Cam Wire and backup offensive lineman Charles Turner would return this week, but the o-line’s struggles with continuity have shown in its blocking.

“We just don’t have any room to run. We have some guys get knocked back. Sometimes, we have holes. Sometimes, we don’t have holes. We just need to be more consistent, and we need to choose the runs that we can run well. We have to do things, that we know to do, well and do them better,” Orgeron added.

Running back John Emery’s eligibility is still in limbo. The junior awaits the NCAA’s decision on if/when he can return to the field, but Coach O said they hope to hear about his status “soon.”

Click the video for more on the story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 1

Related
KLFY News 10

‘I’m responsible,’ Coach O takes full blame for LSU’s offensive struggles

BATON ROUGE, La. – “Ultimately, I’m responsible.” “I’m fully responsibility.” “I’m gonna take full responsibility.” “That is totally my responsibility.” LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron repeatedly stated he was to blame for LSU’s offensive struggles. During Monday’s presser, media continuously asked Coach O about the communication issues between first-year offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and quarterback Max […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

LSU Football’s Derek Stingley partners with Waitr

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Waitr, a Louisiana-based food delivery service, announced a new partnership with LSU football’s Derek Stingley Jr., who is recognized as one of the top cornerbacks in the country. Under the partnership, Stingley will promote the delivery app and get his own delivery code that customers can use to get free […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Napier pleased with win, wants team to seize opportunities

The Cajuns benefitted from a South Al field goal attempt that went wide right. UL was aided by a blocked PAT by Kendall Wilkerson and another missed PAT from Jags’ kicker. Those plays helped the Cajuns remain unbeaten in the Sun Belt Conference, no 2-0 in league play and 4-1 overall. Head coach Billy Napier […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KLFY News 10

Auburn defeats LSU in Tiger Stadium for first time since 1999

BATON ROUGE, La — Auburn scored 14 fourth-quarter points to defeat LSU in Tiger Stadium for the first time since 1999, 24-19, on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. Auburn (4-1, 1-0 SEC) used an 11-play, 92-yard fourth-quarter drive to take its first lead of the game with 3:11 to play. Running back Jarquez Hunter, who […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KLFY News 10

Chris Smith Named Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week

Redshirt sophomore kick returner Chris Smith has been named the Sun Belt Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday afternoon. Smith is the second Ragin’ Cajun to pick up a weekly honor from the league this year after Montrell Johnson was named the Offensive Player of the Week following Louisiana’s win over Ohio […]
FOOTBALL
KLFY News 10

Marlin expects special season as team chemistry grows

LAFAYETTE, La – The Ragin’ Cajuns have a high level of expectation for the 2021-22 squad. With a number of transfers, like former LCA Knight Greg Williams Jr. who came to UL via St. John’s, among others, Louisiana and coach Bob Marlin believe this team has a special vibe. Marlin sees something special in this […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
KLFY News 10

Bedre’s late goal lifts Louisiana past A-State, 2-1

LAFAYETTE – Karleen Bedre scored on an unassisted goal in the 80th minute and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Soccer team snapped a four-match losing streak to Arkansas State, claiming a 2-1 Sun Belt Conference victory on Sunday at the Ragin’ Cajuns Track/Soccer Facility. Louisiana (5-7-0, 2-2-0 Sun Belt), which improved to 13-12-0 all-time against A-State (6-4-1, 3-1-0 Sun […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

2022 induction class unveiled for Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Among many others, Alan Faneca, Archie Manning, Ben McDonald, Billy Cannon and Bobby Hebert have already been inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. The list of 2021 inductees was star-studded with names like Manning, Spears and Cormier. The induction class for 2022 is filled with talent from many […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

359
Followers
143
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy