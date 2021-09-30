CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tragic Death Of Old Yeller Actor Tommy Kirk

Former Disney leading man Tommy Kirk has died at the age of 79. According to People, Kirk was found in his Las Vegas home on September 28. His friend, Paul Petersen II, announced the death on Facebook. "Tommy was intensely private. He lived alone in Las Vegas, close to his friend ... and 'Ol Yeller' co-star, Bev Washburn ... and it was she who called me this morning," he wrote. According to TMZ, Kirk died at home, and there is no foul play suspected.

Tommy Kirk, whose prolific work as a child actor included classic movies such as Old Yeller, The Shaggy Dog and Swiss Family Robinson, has died at age 79. Kirk's death was announced by his friend and fellow Mickey Mouse Club alum Paul Petersen, who said the actor was found dead in his home in Las Vegas.
