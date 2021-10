The Linn County Board of Commissioners has finalized the sale of a mill site in Lyons for $525,000. The 68-acre timber mill at 40919 16th St. in Lyons has sat vacant since 2018 and has been sold to Sierra Cascade Forest Products. It was previously owned by Butte Development Company from 1993 to 2018. Oregon Fir Supply Co. owned it for the next-longest stretch, from 1970 to 1991.