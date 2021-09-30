CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident in the City of Erie

By Jordana Elder
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGb3N_0cCMZbPh00

A motorcyclist has been injured after an accident that took place in the City of Erie.

The accident happened in the 300 block of Metz Street at 6:45 p.m. on September 29th.

17-year old injured in Wednesday afternoon shooting along Pennsylvania Avenue

According to Erie County 911, one person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No word has been released as to what caused the accident.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Erie County, PA
Sports
Erie, PA
Accidents
Erie, PA
Traffic
Erie County, PA
Accidents
Erie, PA
Sports
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

Missing Tidioute man found dead in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — The search for Maxwell James Lester is over, as he was found dead Sunday afternoon. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), two searches were conducted with help from K9s on Saturday and Sunday, and Lester’s body was discovered around 4 p.m. on Sunday about one mile north of a parking lot […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

State police looking to identify two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Upper Peach St. Lowe’s

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are asking for the public’s help identifying two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment and tools from Lowe’s. According to PSP, the Erie Station is investigating a retail theft from Aug. 31st where two men are accused of stealing hardware equipment and tools from the Lowe’s on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

South Carolina police department escorts fellow officer to hospital for first post-chemo operation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the North Charleston Police Department escorted a fellow officer to a Mount Pleasant hospital in a show of support Tuesday morning. Police Chief Reggie Burgess led a team of officers and other department staff members to Roper Healthcare in Mount Pleasant for officer Ashley Thompson, who was scheduled to receive her first post-chemo operation.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Accident#Fox#Daily News#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

U.S. Brig Niagara’s departure to Cleveland for repairs delayed

The U.S. Brig Niagara was supposed to set sail for a Cleveland shipyard Wednesday morning, but that plan has changed course. Many factors played a role into the decision to change the departure date to early next week. Reporter Fontaine Glenn spoke with Captain and Executive Director of the Flagship Niagara League Billy Sabatini about […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

312
Followers
219
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy