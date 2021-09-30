Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident in the City of Erie

A motorcyclist has been injured after an accident that took place in the City of Erie.

The accident happened in the 300 block of Metz Street at 6:45 p.m. on September 29th.

According to Erie County 911, one person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No word has been released as to what caused the accident.

