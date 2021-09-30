Gannon University students walk around Erie as part of Reinventing Right Now Series

Gannon University students joined together for a walk around Erie as part of the university’s Reinventing Right Now Series.

The series was organized by the College of Humanities Education and Social Sciences and this event was called an Equitable Walk.

The mission is to center a series of events around artistic expression and exploration of heritages in a way to reconnect with one another.

Students took a tour from campus to the Warner Theatre, Erie Playhouse, and Erie Art Museum while finishing the walk at Perry Square.

“We are walking around just local places and trying to build Gannon student connections particularly with the Erie community and our cultural institutions,” said Megan Woller, Musicology Professor at Gannon University.

The next event of this series will be on October 7th.

