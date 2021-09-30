CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birth Of A Franchise, Minnesota Vikings In South Dakota

By Nate Wek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Vikings may be based out of the Twin Cities in Minnesota, but their first game ever as a franchise took place in Sioux Falls at Howard Wood Field in 1961. Yes, that’s correct, in their first preseason game of their first season, the Minnesota Vikings played in South Dakota.

