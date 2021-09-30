Birth Of A Franchise, Minnesota Vikings In South Dakota

Last week's record-breaking performance was excellent, fun to watch, and even more, fun to talk about. However, it is time to turn that page. "Totally different animal." That is how Cleveland Browns legend Doug Dieken described the Minnesota Vikings offense when he joined Baskin & Phelps to preview the game Sunday. Dieken said the Browns took advantage of a rookie quarterback as they should have, but the Vikings will present a different set of problems. Minnesota has two studs playing wide receiver and has an excellent running game to complement their passing attack. The Browns must keep Kirk Cousins in the pocket, remove the outside receiving threats and get pressure. Hear the entire conversation with Doug Dieken, Baskins & Phelps.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO