PORUM FFA officers attend COLT Conference
Porum FFA officers who attended the COLT Conference in Glenpool include: Ethan Shoemake, President; Zabre Pound, Vice President; Roy Duke, Secretary; Luke Spradlin, Treasurer; Emmah Wright, Reporter; and Tanner Franklin, Sentinel. Jared Fast, advisor, also attended. Porum FFA representatives are pictured with two state officers. On the front row, far left, is Braden Burns, Kingfisher, state secretary. On the front row, far right, is Quetta Woodall, Afton, northeast area vice-president.www.stiglernews.com
