Las Vegas Raiders' Gerald McCoy gets 6-game suspension for PED violation

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was suspended without pay for six games after violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, the league announced Wednesday.

McCoy, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Raiders' Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens, said in a statement on social media that he was prescribed a banned substance "to help with scar tissue and tendon strength from a previous injury."

The NFL said McCoy will serve the suspension immediately while on the Raiders' reserve/injured list.

"I love the game of football and have nothing but respect for the players, fans, and this league," McCoy said in his statement posted to Twitter. "I've given my all to this game and worked my entire career to compete, train, and rehabilitate at a high level with integrity.

"It is with great disappointment that I recently learned I tested positive for a banned substance. ... In no way would I ever intentionally take anything to help with performance or gain a competitive advantage. This was an honest mistake, but it's something I take full responsibility for. I apologize to my family, the NFL, my teammates, and the fans and ask humbly for your forgiveness."

McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, had his season end early due to an injury for the second straight year. The 33-year-old defensive tackle sustained a ruptured right quadriceps in training camp as a member of the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 before joining the Raiders on a one-year contract earlier this off-season.