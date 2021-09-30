CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenfield, MA

Greenfield Police arrest Springfield man on drug charges

Recorder
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENFIELD – A Springfield man was arrested for various drug-related offenses Tuesday afternoon following a vehicle accident near Deerfield and Meridian streets. Alex Barnes, 32, faces charges of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, following too closely to another motor vehicle, attaching wrong license plates to a motor vehicle, driving an uninsured or unregistered motor vehicle, two subsequent offenses of possession of a Class A drug (heroin), two subsequent offenses of possession of a Class B drug (cocaine), trafficking in heroin (at least 18 grams but less than 36 grams), a subsequent offense of possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug and possession with intent to distribute a Class E drug.

www.recorder.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenfield, MA
County
Franklin County, MA
Deerfield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Deerfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Greenfield, MA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
NBC News

Biden, Senate mull changing filibuster ahead of debt ceiling vote

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans are expected to block an effort by Democrats on Wednesday to extend the U.S. debt ceiling, just 12 days before the government's deadline to avert default. The procedural motion needs 60 votes, and Republicans have promised to vote in opposition as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Greenfield Police#Meridian#House Of Correction

Comments / 0

Community Policy