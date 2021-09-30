Greenfield Police arrest Springfield man on drug charges

GREENFIELD – A Springfield man was arrested for various drug-related offenses Tuesday afternoon following a vehicle accident near Deerfield and Meridian streets. Alex Barnes, 32, faces charges of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, following too closely to another motor vehicle, attaching wrong license plates to a motor vehicle, driving an uninsured or unregistered motor vehicle, two subsequent offenses of possession of a Class A drug (heroin), two subsequent offenses of possession of a Class B drug (cocaine), trafficking in heroin (at least 18 grams but less than 36 grams), a subsequent offense of possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug and possession with intent to distribute a Class E drug.