Tahlequah, OK

GAINFUL EMPLOYMENT: Local entities help individuals build skills, join community

By Grant D. Crawford gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com
Tahlequah Daily Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn area nonprofit organization, Northeastern State University, and a local business are among the many people working to help those with disabilities find employment. For individuals with disabilities, joining the workforce allows for greater economic self-sufficiency and more active participation in the community. That’s why Oklahoma Production Center is actively working to provide vocational training and education services.

