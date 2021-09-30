GAINFUL EMPLOYMENT: Local entities help individuals build skills, join community
An area nonprofit organization, Northeastern State University, and a local business are among the many people working to help those with disabilities find employment. For individuals with disabilities, joining the workforce allows for greater economic self-sufficiency and more active participation in the community. That’s why Oklahoma Production Center is actively working to provide vocational training and education services.www.tahlequahdailypress.com
Comments / 0