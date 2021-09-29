CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Run for Hope on Saturday- UPDATED REGISTRATION LINK

By LEO WOLFSON leo@codyenterprise.com
Cody Enterprise
Cover picture for the articleThis Saturday, local runners and walkers can take a step against cancer at the Soroptimist International of Cody Club’s 13th annual Run For Hope. The 5K and 10K run/walk races will start from the Cody Rec Center and are open to people of all ability levels. Proceeds from the sponsorships, donations and registration fees will go towards the Lainey Cole Memorial Women’s Cancer Fund, which provides assistance to women in Park County who are battling cancer. Cole was a longtime Cody Soroptimist member who died of colon cancer in 2008.

