ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Tesla, Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - TSLA

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report resulting from allegations that Tesla may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Tesla securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2154.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On August 16, 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ("NHTSA") announced a formal investigation into Tesla's Advanced Driver Assistance System ("ADAS") after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles were reported. The scope of the investigation includes 765,000 vehicles—nearly every vehicle that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year.

On this news, Tesla's stock price fell $31.00 per share, or 4%, to close at $686.17 on August 16, 2021.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq. Phillip Kim, Esq. The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. 275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor New York, NY 10016 Tel: (212) 686-1060 Toll Free: (866) 767-3653 Fax: (212) 202-3827 lrosen@rosenlegal.com pkim@rosenlegal.com cases@rosenlegal.com www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-skilled-investor-counsel-encourages-tesla-inc-investors-with-losses-over-100k-to-inquire-about-class-action-investigation--tsla-301388365.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Community Policy