In the final game at the Duncan High School gymnasium earlier this week for the Lady Demons volleyball team seniors, they were sent off in style with a 3-0 sweep of Chickasha. Winning against the Fightin’ Chicks 25-19, 25-7 and 25-4, the Lady Demons honored their nine seniors before the varsity game with all nine seniors getting a chance to come in and play some of the sets.

CHICKASHA, OK ・ 7 DAYS AGO