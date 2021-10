A bridesmaid has sparked a debate on TikTok after revealing the drastic alterations she made to the dress she would be wearing as part of the bridal party in her sister’s upcoming wedding.Brittney Rae, who goes by the username @brittneyraetoday on TikTok, documented her attempt to redesign the dress in a video uploaded last week, which she captioned: “Watch me try to make my bridesmaid dress less ugly before the wedding this weekend.”In the video, which began with Rae wearing the green floor-length velvet bridesmaid dress she’d purchased, she explained that she “paid $300 for this frumpy robe,” before sharing...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 21 HOURS AGO