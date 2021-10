WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department said it is investigating two aggravated robberies that happened near the area of 10th Street and Speight Avenue on Sept. 30. Police said the first call came in just before 10:40 p.m. for a robbery. It was reported that suspects approached a woman after she got into her car, which was in a parking garage. According to police, the suspects made verbal threats while trying to enter her vehicle but she was able to get away in her vehicle.

WACO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO