Star Wars: Lucy Lawless May Have Lost Part in Franchise After Mandalorian Fancasting

"In a world where recognizable characters and IP are all the rage, Visions is all the better for how little it tries to pander in that direction," says Karen Han of the series of nine Star Wars Japanese anime short films. Han adds: "Most of the spin-offs, sequels, and reboots that have become de rigueur in modern pop culture have failed to distinguish themselves as anything but capitalizations on nostalgia. Star Wars: Visions, on the other hand, blows any and all expectations out of the water. The new series, a collection of nine animated short films from some of the biggest names in anime (Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio, Studio Colorido, Studio Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science SARU, and Production I.G. were all involved), is a breath of fresh air, proving just what is possible when creators are given the freedom to break the rules rather than forced to stick to an established template. Each short tells a different story, from that of a droid who longs to be a Jedi to a Tatooine rock band struggling to achieve fame. Some broad themes overlap—a few of the shorts involve villages under the thumb of the Empire—but the distinct visual styles and narrative focuses (a wanderer helping struggling townspeople versus a conflict between family members as to how to deal with occupation, for example) keep Visions from feeling repetitive. On a purely visual level, Visions is breathtaking. These shorts show us the Star Wars universe in a way that we’ve never seen it before. The short 'The Duel,' for instance, is almost entirely black and white, right up until lightsabers are drawn, and the characters are rendered so stylishly (with crosshatching and superimposed film grain) that it does almost feel like you’re watching an old samurai movie. It’s impossible to imagine any Star Wars movie taking such risks with its visuals, let alone allowing the shenanigans that ensue with said duel. One of the characters wields a device that divides the beams of their lightsaber, turning it into a sort of deadly umbrella. In another short, a character is capable of wielding her lightsabers like whips. That is to say, these artists are taking full creative license, playing fast and loose with the Star Wars universe’s lore in favor of telling as dynamic a story as possible."

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO