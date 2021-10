Innovative technology developer Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) didn’t get off to a great start in October. Today we saw signs that this trend may be reversing, though, as news emerged of a new partnership between the big data analytics company and the U.S. Military. A statement issued by the company this morning confirmed that they had secured a lucrative contract with the U.S. Army’s Program Manager for Intelligence Systems and Analytics to provide exactly what it does best — data analysis and analytics. It didn’t take long for PLTR stock to spike.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO