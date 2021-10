When the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus sequel is finally released, you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for pieces of the SouthCoast on set. By now, folks all over New England are well-aware that the cast and crew of Hocus Pocus 2 will be filming the Halloween classic's second film in Rhode Island this fall. We've seen a sneak peek of some of the film's sets going up in Lincoln, and crews have even reached out to residents of the greater Providence area looking for people to play extras in the movie. Yes, that means folks here on the SouthCoast could star alongside the Sanderson sister themselves: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy!

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO