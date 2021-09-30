Former Georgia WR Javon Wims signing with new NFL team, per report

The New England Patriots worked out six free agents on Tuesday, including former Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Wims, 27, landed with Chicago in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft. The Georgia product would go on to appear in 33 games and make seven starts from there. His stay brought 28 receptions for 266 yards with two touchdowns. Wims played 811 offensive snaps over that span before being waived by the Bears leading up to the league’s deadline in August.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO