Former Georgia WR Javon Wims signing with new NFL team, per report

By SDS Staff
saturdaydownsouth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJavon Wims has reportedly landed a new NFL opportunity. The Las Vegas Raiders are signing Wims to the team’s practice squad, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Wims was waived by the Chicago Bears during late August roster cuts. A seventh-round pick in 2018, Wims is in Year 4 of his professional career. In three seasons with the Bears, Wims played in 33 games, recording 28 catches for 266 yards and 2 touchdowns. His most productive season was in 2019 when he logged 18 receptions for 186 yards and a TD.

IN THIS ARTICLE
