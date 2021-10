Employees who received exemptions from getting vaccinated must follow specific protocols while at work. As of Tuesday, North-Carolina based health care provider has suspended hundreds of employees for not meeting the company’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Novant Health says employees should have already received at least one dose of the vaccine or applied for and received a medical or religious exemption, according to an article. Around 375 workers across 15 hospitals, hundreds of clinics and outpatient facilities are now suspended for not doing so.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO