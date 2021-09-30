Local youth place in LeFlore County Fair 4-H indoor exhibits, open class entries
Several local youth placed in this month’s LeFlore County Fair 4-H indoor exhibits and open class contests. In the 4-H indoor exhibits, Heidi Goad, Juliane Waldroop, Kinsley Williams, Lucia Waldroop, Isaiah Frerich, Hannah Reed, Ellie Berger, Jorja Hendrix, Ben Wilson, Jayden Garcia, Kambri England, Brenna McNatt, Emma Clayborne, Lillian Balzama, Jase England, Tripp McGowan and Sarah England all placed first, which punched their tickets to competing in the Tulsa State Fair — which is taking place this week.www.poteaudailynews.com
