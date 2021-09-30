Local youth place in LeFlore County Fair 4-H indoor exhibits, open class entries

Fall is the perfect time in Florida to enjoy the outdoors, and what better way than to visit the 2021 Hillsborough County Fair. The theme of this year’s Fair, “From Wagon Wheels to Ferris Wheels,” is just a glimmer of all the Fair has to offer, from an expanded carnival with spectacular midway rides and new kiddie rides, to free family oriented entertainment, special events for motor enthusiasts, a cattlewomen’s beef cook-off, beauty pageants for all ages, and an impressive youth livestock show are just some of the exciting events to partake in this year.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO