One person hospitalized following Iron Bridge Road crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-car crash on Iron Bridge Road caused backups for drivers on Thursday afternoon. According to the Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD), at approximately 2:40 p.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle, later determined to be a GMC Suburban, driving recklessly westbound on Route 10. As officers were responding, a crash happened on Iron Bridge Road, near the intersection of Branders Bridge Road. That crash involved the Suburban and three other vehicles: two Honda CRVs and a Subaru Forester, which had overturned.