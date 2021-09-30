CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield County, VA

One person hospitalized following Iron Bridge Road crash

By Emma North
WRIC TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-car crash on Iron Bridge Road caused backups for drivers on Thursday afternoon. According to the Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD), at approximately 2:40 p.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle, later determined to be a GMC Suburban, driving recklessly westbound on Route 10. As officers were responding, a crash happened on Iron Bridge Road, near the intersection of Branders Bridge Road. That crash involved the Suburban and three other vehicles: two Honda CRVs and a Subaru Forester, which had overturned.

www.wric.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, VA
Traffic
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Cars
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Cars
Chesterfield County, VA
Accidents
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
NBC News

Biden, Senate mull changing filibuster ahead of debt ceiling vote

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans are expected to block an effort by Democrats on Wednesday to extend the U.S. debt ceiling, just 12 days before the government's deadline to avert default. The procedural motion needs 60 votes, and Republicans have promised to vote in opposition as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Iron#Ccpd#Gmc#Suburban#Subaru#Forester#Crv

Comments / 0

Community Policy