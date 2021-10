The New England Revolution (20-4-5; 65 pts.) defeated CF Montreal (10-10-7, 37 pts.), 4-1, on Wednesday night at Saputo Stadium. Defender DeJuan Jones and forward Adam Buksa netted goals in the 10th and 17th minutes, respectively, leading New England to a swift 2-0 lead. After the Revolution extended their lead via an own goal in the 30th minute, Montreal’s Joaquin Torres scored for the hosts two minutes later. Forward Gustavo Bou sealed the win with a right-footed shot in the 86th minute.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO