The Mets’ season is days away from coming to an end. For the sake of my mental health, it’s probably a good thing it is ending. The roller coaster of the last 90 days — from first place in the NL East to elimination — has me ready for a vacation. It’s been an exhausting season that had so many highs and so many lows. It ends with another sub-.500 season, a new manager, a new general manager and a new president of baseball operations all likely coming this offseason.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO