Colorado 10, Washington 5

Every year, millions of people from every continent travel to Colorado for vacations, new jobs, educational opportunities, to start businesses, or to retire. The state has a long history of being a magnet for those who want to live the good life in a beautiful, safe, fun place that’s ideal for families and single people alike. So, if you’re fortunate enough to already live in a city like Boulder or Denver, why not take advantage of all that the state of Colorado has to offer in terms of education, particularly for college and university students. Plus, it doesn’t matter whether you just finished high school or are a mid-career professional, the state’s colleges and universities have something for everyone. Here are some details about the key benefits available to local residents who make the wise decision to attend one of Colorado’s community institutions, four-year colleges, or universities.

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO