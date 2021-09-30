CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Colorado 10, Washington 5

ESPN
 6 days ago

A- for Espino in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Machado in the 5th. c-doubled for Goudeau in the 5th. d-walked for Gilbreath in the 7th. e-struck out for Nolin in the 8th. E--Escobar (7). LOB--Washington 9, Colorado 9. 2B--Thomas (14), García (18), Tapia (26), Welker (1), Cron (30). HR--McMahon (23), off Espino. RBI--Soto (94), Hernandez (32), García (22), Thomas 2 (28), Cron (90), McMahon 4 (85), Hilliard 2 (30), Welker (2), Tapia (50), Rodgers (50). SB--Hilliard (4), Story (19). CS--Story (6). SF--Rodgers.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Washington Football Team News

The Washington Football Team may have beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they took an all-time L on Monday. In a stunning development, a federal law enforcement raid was reportedly conducted at the Washington facilities last week. Even more stunning, Washington trainer Ryan Vermillion was “placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team.”
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Average Cost of a Home in Colorado

A surge in demand for homes in the United States, in addition to limited housing inventory, has created a sellers market unlike anything seen in recent memory. Homes are now selling faster than ever before — and also for more money than ever before. As of August 2021, a typical single-family home in the United […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
Daily Trojan

USC prepares itself for Colorado

Coming off a historic loss, USC will take on Colorado Saturday in Boulder, Colo. USC has never lost in 14 games total against Colorado. Saturday’s game was interim head coach Donte Williams’ first loss since he took over the position from former head coach Clay Helton. It was the first time in 61 years USC lost in a home game against Oregon State.
COLORADO STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Hosts Colorado State

Iowa City, Iowa — The fifth ranked Iowa Hawkeyes close out nonconference play at home against Colorado State. The Hawke offense will get its first look at a four man front. That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz who says the Colorado State offense has a run first mentality. Ferentz says the...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinn Wolcott
chatsports.com

Podcast: Are the Colorado Buffaloes doomed?

The Colorado Buffaloes followed up one of the most embarrassing, hopeless losses in memory by doing nothing. On the latest episode of the At the Buzzer podcast, Jack and Sam discuss what is happening in the football program. Why did CU bring forward their usual Tuesday press conference if they weren’t making a coaching change? What has Karl Dorrell been doing if he hasn’t been involved in the offense game-planning? Is it really going to make a difference now than Dorrell is going to be present in offensive meetings?
COLORADO STATE
aboutboulder.com

The Benefits of Attending College in Colorado

Every year, millions of people from every continent travel to Colorado for vacations, new jobs, educational opportunities, to start businesses, or to retire. The state has a long history of being a magnet for those who want to live the good life in a beautiful, safe, fun place that’s ideal for families and single people alike. So, if you’re fortunate enough to already live in a city like Boulder or Denver, why not take advantage of all that the state of Colorado has to offer in terms of education, particularly for college and university students. Plus, it doesn’t matter whether you just finished high school or are a mid-career professional, the state’s colleges and universities have something for everyone. Here are some details about the key benefits available to local residents who make the wise decision to attend one of Colorado’s community institutions, four-year colleges, or universities.
COLORADO STATE
WWLP

Boston’s JD Martinez sprains ankle by stumbling over base

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez is not all that used to playing defense. He is, after all, usually a designated hitter. So maybe that’s why he ran into a bit of trouble by stumbling over a base while heading to the outfield on Sunday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sb#Rodgers 2#Risp#Gidp#Wp#Espn Com
ESPN

Arizona 4, Los Angeles 1

First Period--1, Los Angeles, Vilardi 1 (Kempe, Danault), 3:13 (pp). 2, Arizona, Crouse 1 (Keller, Lyubushkin), 16:17. Penalties--Galchenyuk, ARI (Hooking), 1:14. Second Period--None. Penalties--Doughty, LA (Tripping), 0:39; O'Brien, ARI (High Sticking), 6:01; Timmins, ARI (Hooking), 8:08; Galchenyuk, ARI (Hooking), 10:30. Third Period--3, Arizona, Crouse 2 (Larsson, Soderstrom), 5:30 (pp). 4,...
NHL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland WR Dontay Demus Jr. Out For The Year With Knee Injury

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland star wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, the team announced on Tuesday. The senior had his leg twisted while returning a kickoff in the second quarter of Maryland’s game against Iowa last Friday and had to be carted off the field. Maryland went on to lose 51-14. A NFL prospect, Demus currently leads the Big Ten with 507 receiving yards and is one of only two wideouts in the conference to average more than 100 yards per game. The 6-foot-4 Washington, D.C. native was on the 2021 Biletnikoff Award Watch List for the prize recognizing college football’s top receiver.
MARYLAND STATE
ESPN

Ex-Oklahoma QB Thompson's son leads Texas into rivalry game

NORMAN, Okla. --  Former Oklahoma quarterback Charles Thompson never imagined hed even consider putting up the Hook em Horns hand gesture. He's done it now, and for good reason. His son, Casey, will start at quarterback for No. 21 Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) against No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0) in the annual rivalry game.
TEXAS STATE
ESPN

Thomas to IR, Reyes could be 1st Chilean to play in NFL game

ASHBURN, Va. --  Washington put tight end Logan Thomas on injured reserve Wednesday with a hamstring injury, an absence of at least three games that could open the door for Sammis Reyes to become the first person from Chile to play in an NFL game. Coach Ron Rivera earlier...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

NFLPA asks league about search of Washington facility

ASHBURN, Va. --  The NFL Players Association said Wednesday it sent a formal request to the league for information about Washingtons practice facility being searched by federal authorities last week. Head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion was put on administrative leave for what a Washington spokesman called an ongoing criminal...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy