2021 Sanderson Farms Championship odds, picks, field, best bets: Esteemed PGA insider says back 100-1 longshot
Sergio Garcia aims to defend his most recent PGA Tour title when the Sanderson Farms Championship tees off this week at the Country Club of Jackson. The Spaniard won by one stroke last season in Mississippi, and he is the only player from last week's Ryder Cup scheduled to tee it up this week. He will compete with the likes of PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris, 22-year-old former NCAA champion Matthew Wolff and some other seasoned veterans. The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship field also includes a handful of lesser-known major champions, including Zach Johnson, Keegan Bradley and Jimmy Walker.www.cbssports.com
