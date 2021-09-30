CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, IL

Exelon now hiring workers to upgrade Byron nuclear plant

By WIFR Newsroom
WIFR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the next five years, Exelon says it plans to invest more than $140 million into the Byron nuclear plant with hiring more than 1,500 workers. More than one year ago, the company announced plans to decommission the plant because fossil fuels are cheaper. With Illinois’ new clean energy bill being passed through the state legislature and later signed by Gov J.B. Pritzker, the plant and its jobs were saved.

www.wifr.com

