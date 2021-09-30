CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Chicago Med Season 7 Setting Up Stronger Ties To Chicago P.D. Already?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of Chicago Med Season 7, called "To Lean In, Or To Let Go." Chicago Med is settling into the new status quo with Natalie and April gone, and Ethan still out of commission, but that doesn't mean the ED is anything resembling boring, and not just because Goodwin and Will have a sting operation going. New character Dylan Scott, played by Guy Lockhard, came to Med as a former cop, and the show could be using him to build stronger ties to Chicago P.D.

RELATED PEOPLE
Dick Wolf
Dylan Scott
Brian Tee
#Chicago Med#Chicago P D#Chicago Fire#Cpd
