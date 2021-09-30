Is Chicago Med Season 7 Setting Up Stronger Ties To Chicago P.D. Already?

Is Brian Tee leaving Chicago Med? The opening minutes of the season 7 premiere may have you wondering about Dr. Ethan Choi. At the start of the episode tonight, Dr. Archer and Dr. Charles confirmed that Ethan is off in physical therapy, recovering from what transpired during the events of the season 6 finale. There was no indication that he would be gone for good; after all, the character still has a parking space! If the character was gone for good, don’t you think they’d hand that off to someone else pretty much as soon as possible? We tend to think so.

