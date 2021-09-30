CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama lawmakers approve using $400M pandemic funds to build new prisons

By associatedpress
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HJ5yd_0cCMT0xl00

Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday headed toward swift approval of a prison construction package that would tap $400 million of the state’s pandemic relief funds to help pay for building three new lockups.

The House of Representatives voted 74-26 for the $1.3 billion construction plan and 75-25 to use $400 million from the state’s share of American Rescue Plan dollars to help pay for the construction. The votes came after Republicans, who hold a lopsided majority in the Alabama Legislature, voted to cut off debate. The bills now move to the Alabama Senate, where lawmakers hope to approve them by the end of the week.

“Addressing our decades-long prison infrastructure challenges is not easy, but sometimes, doing the right thing and the hard thing are one in the same,” Republican Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement after the House votes.

Ivey and GOP legislative leaders touted the construction plan as a partial solution to the state’s longstanding problems in corrections that led the U.S. Department of Justice to sue the state last year. The proposal brought sharp criticism from state Democrats, who argued it will not remedy the prison problems and said the state has needs in health care and education that could be helped by the $400 million.

“I’m thinking about families, and how this money was supposed to be an additional injection of resources into the community. All of these folks that have been hurting, and we’re using this $400 million to build prisons,” said Democratic Rep. Merika Coleman of Pleasant Grove.

Ivey and Republican legislative leaders have argued that the plan is appropriate because the American Rescue Plan says states can use some of the funds to replace revenue lost during the coronavirus pandemic to maintain services.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said he thought the money would be “well spent” to improve conditions in prisons.

“You’ve got people who are stacked on top of each other. You’ve got the safety of the inmates and the people taking care of the inmates. You’ve got facilities that don’t have good plumbing. They are not worth fixing,” the Republican said.

The lone Democrat in Alabama’s congressional delegation, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, wrote on Twitter that she is disturbed her state is using the pandemic money for prisons, “especially as the virus rages in our state.”

“To be clear, the current state of the Alabama prison system is abhorrent, but the use of COVID-19 relief funds to pay for decades of neglect is simply unacceptable,” she said.

The Department of Justice last year sued Alabama, saying male inmates in the state live in prisons “riddled with prisoner-on-prisoner and guard-on-prisoner violence.”

In a 2019 report that preceded the lawsuit, the DOJ made it clear that new prisons alone will not solve the problems. Federal officials wrote that dilapidated conditions were a contributing factor to what it called unconstitutional conditions but emphasized that, “new facilities alone will not resolve the contributing factors to the overall unconstitutional condition of … prisons, such as understaffing, culture, management deficiencies, corruption, policies, training, non-existent investigations, violence, illicit drugs, and sexual abuse.”

Alabama Democratic Party chair and state Rep. Chris England said the prison plan being proposed would not translate into a better system.

“We will still be overcrowded. We will still be understaffed. We will still be under-resourced. And if our current commissioner is somehow still working, we will still be mismanaged,” England said.

Republican Rep. Steve Clouse of Ozark said new modern prisons — in which prisoners would be housed in cell blocks instead of large dormitories with rows of bunks — would be a “foundation” for improving the system.

“It’s a piece of the puzzle. It’s a big piece,” Clouse said.

The Alabama prison construction proposal calls for at least three new prisons: one with at least 4,000 beds in Elmore County with enhanced space for medical and mental health care needs; a second of the same size in Escambia County; and a women’s prison — as well as renovations to existing facilities. Six prisons would close.

The package of bills also includes a retroactive sentencing change that could allow up to 700 nonviolent inmates to seek shorter sentences. The House did not vote on the sentencing bill Wednesday, effectively killing it for the short special session, after it became doubtful that there was enough Republican support to pass the bill.

Outside the Alabama Statehouse, about 40 people, including some parents of inmates, protested the plan and the use of pandemic funds. Carrying a banner that read, “Stop the Spending Spree,” the group said Alabama had other needs in medical care and education.

“All they want is to build these prisons. They don’t care about reform,” said Sandy Ray, whose son died in a state prison in 2019 following a confrontation with officers.

Comments / 13

virgil mitchell
6d ago

Remove Gov Ivy. Hey people if any of your love ones die from Cov 19, or if you are out of work because of Cov19, or loose a business, or even get evicted Sue the State of Alabama, simply because those funds are not to build prisons with.

Reply(3)
7
Related
Alabama Now

Some Alabama voters have strange option on ballot – dead incumbent or his living challenger

Voters in an Alabama city had an unusual choice in Tuesday’s municipal runoff election: Whether to vote for an incumbent who died recently or support his challenger. William Carroll qualified earlier this year to run against two-term Mobile City Council member Levon Manzie, the council president. And even though Manzie died last month after an extended illness, his name was still on the ballot in mostly Black District 2, which Carroll once represented.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Dead candidate whose name remained on ballot earned 43% of vote, but loses to living challenger

Voters elected a living challenger over a deceased incumbent, who still managed to garner a sizeable chunk of the vote, in a runoff Tuesday for the Mobile City Council. News outlets report that William Carroll defeated deceased Mobile City Council member Levon Manzie. Manzie died last month after an extended illness, but his name was still on the ballot in mostly Black District 2, which Carroll once represented.
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

South Alabama archbishop contracts COVID-19, church says

The top Roman Catholic church official for south Alabama, Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at home, the church said Tuesday. While Rodi’s flu-like symptoms were mild, everyone who came in close contact with him has been notified, according to a statement by the Archdiocese of Mobile. The church’s main downtown office was closed.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alabama Now

Alabama deputy running for boss’ job forced to resign

A northwest Alabama deputy who plans to run for sheriff said he had no choice to resign after being pressured by the incumbent. Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Deputy John Randall McCrary said he resigned his job of 11 years after initially agreeing to go on leave without pay at the request of Sheriff Rick Singleton, who McCrary plans to oppose next election.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Steve Clouse
Person
Terri Sewell
Alabama Now

Schools across Alabama battle food shortages in middle of pandemic

Cayce Davis spends hours of her day on the phone. As child nutrition director for Elmore County schools, she has to call their three food distributors to figure out which food products they actually have and what they can substitute. She has to see if her district’s impromptu food stockpile in a warehouse can meet needs. Then she has to figure out if orders will arrive in time for her short-handed staff to prep and cook 14,000 meals.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama governor touts prison plan ahead of special session

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday blamed crumbling infrastructure for the state’s prison problems as she prepares to call lawmakers back to Montgomery for a special session on prison construction. “The main issue contributing to these struggles is that our prison infrastructure is growing worse, day by day and is...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama mayor admits to using office for personal gain, resigns

The mayor of an eastern Alabama city pleaded guilty Wednesday to using his official position or office for personal gain. Lanett Mayor Jonathon Kyle McCoy was immediately removed from office following his plea to felony ethics violations and is barred from holding office again, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a news release.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Alabama Democratic Party#Republicans#The Alabama Legislature#The Alabama Senate#House#Gop#Democrats#Democratic#Pleasant Grove#The American Rescue Plan
Alabama Now

Alabama led U.S. in COVID-19 death rate last week

Alabama has averaged more than 100 deaths a day from COVID-19 over the last week, statistics showed Thursday, giving it the nation’s highest death rate over the period even as hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus pandemic continue to decline. Statistics from Johns Hopkins University show 106 deaths were reported statewide...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Alabama Now

Former candidate Tim James considers running for Alabama governor following in his dad’s footsteps

Former Alabama gubernatorial candidate Tim James said Wednesday that he is considering challenging fellow Republican Gov. Kay Ivey in next year’s governor’s race. James, the son of former Gov. Fob James, said he will decide by the end of the year. Taking on a well-funded incumbent is typically an uphill battle in a primary, but his entry into the race could thwart the governor’s hopes of having only minimal opposition in 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
10K+
Followers
883
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy