Search is on for suspect in North Augusta armed robbery

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is investigating following an armed robbery.

Authorities say the incident happened on East Martintown Road. The suspect possibly got into an older model white work van with a blue stripe down the side. The van also has a spare tire mounted on the back.

If you have any information, contact the North Augusta Public Safety at 803-279-2121.

