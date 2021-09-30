CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Augusta, SC

Search is on for suspect in North Augusta armed robbery

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
WJBF
WJBF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TApgu_0cCMSngW00

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is investigating following an armed robbery.

Authorities say the incident happened on East Martintown Road. The suspect possibly got into an older model white work van with a blue stripe down the side. The van also has a spare tire mounted on the back.

If you have any information, contact the North Augusta Public Safety at 803-279-2121.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Vehicle submerged in canal on Curry Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are at the scene of a car submerged in the canal on Curry Street at Davidson Street. The water rescue team recovered a white Ford Focus hatchback. There is no word yet on whether anyone was inside. There is no further information available at this time. Count on […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Man Wanted for Allegedly Shooting Woman During Parking Space Dispute

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Investigators are asking for the community’s help in locating Steven Lamar Hill in connection to a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex at 420 East Boundary in mid-August that left a woman recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest. According to the initial incident report, […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

RCSO searching for missing teenage girl

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager. 17-year old Nottia Rosa Lee Gonder was reported missing on September 13th and was last seen leaving 3310 Old Louisville Road. Nottia Gonder is possibly in the area of the 1900 block of Warren Street. If […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Augusta, SC
Crime & Safety
City
North Augusta, SC
WJBF

Police: Woman shot multiple times, body dumped on interstate

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Police say a woman was shot multiple times before her body was dumped on an interstate highway where it was found in metro Atlanta. News outlets report that Clayton County police say a motorist was driving on Interstate 675 on Sunday morning and saw what appeared to be a body on […]
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newschannel
WJBF

Man killed in Aiken County shooting

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Aiken County. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says that investigators responded at 3123 Wagener Road on Saturday, October 2 at around 5:19 a.m. in reference to a shooting. A male, later identified as 38-year-old Clifton Tyler, was found dead at the home. […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Auburn man arrested in 13-month-old’s shooting death

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 33-year-old Auburn man is facing a Manslaughter charge in the shooting death of an 13-month-old child over the weekend. Coroner Bill Harris says the child was a little girl. Investigators say Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, Auburn Police arrested Michael A. Thomas, 33, from Auburn on a felony warrant charging him […]
AUBURN, AL
WJBF

Possible drowning in Augusta Canal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a possible drowning that occurred earlier Friday evening in the Augusta Canal. 69-year-old Kenneth Dawson was found floating in the canal at 12th and Telfair Street. Dawson was removed from the canal by the Fire Department and was pronounced dead on the scene at […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

575
Followers
177
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy