Google Maps Tracks Global Warming With New 'Fire' Layer, Tree Canopy Tool

 6 days ago

Google Maps is getting a few new features to help people better understand our burning planet. Ars Technica reports:. The first is a new "fire" layer in the main map view, which will let you view the exact boundaries of a wildfire just as easily as you can look up the current traffic patterns. Google has done fire information before as part of the "crisis response" website, but with climate change making "Fire Season" a yearly occurrence in dry areas like Australia and the Western U.S., wildfires will now be a top-level Maps feature.

Comments / 0

