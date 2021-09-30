Google Maps Tracks Global Warming With New 'Fire' Layer, Tree Canopy Tool

The horizon of online shopping has truly expanded especially since the beginning of the pandemic. It is still not over but e-commerce continues to improve and become accessible to many people required to stay at home. Google wants to help in this area further by improving on the online shopping experience. When it comes to shopping online, it is more than just getting into a webstore, adding to cart, and checking out the items. It goes beyond actually anticipating and receiving a package. It starts with discovery and being inspired. Google wants to improve the experience by helping the consumers do more.

