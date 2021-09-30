CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catholic Charities welcomes first Afghan refugee into mid-Missouri

Rolla Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri welcomed the first Afghan refugee into the area Sunday after starting preparations in August. "We are thrilled to have an arrival from Afghanistan," Dan Lester, executive director of Catholic Charities, said during a phone interview Wednesday. "This is just the start of, hopefully, many more folks coming to make their new lives here."

www.therolladailynews.com

