Dallasites can help Incoming Afghan refugees by donating new and gently used items during the Afghan Unity DFW Donation Drive on Saturday, September 25 from 9 to 5 p.m. With many Afghans seeking refuge outside of their homeland, it is estimated that 1,000 to 2,000 families are expected to settle in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in the coming months. In anticipation of their arrival, help Afghan Unity DFW gather the following items to help settle refugees and make them feel more at home: vacuum, bicycles, feminine products & toiletries, bedroom furniture, mattresses, chairs, diapers, and clothing and shoes for men, women and children. Donations can be droped off at 905 Waterfall Way Richardson, TX 75080.

13 DAYS AGO