Taiwan c.bank says island could benefit from China power curbs

TAIPEI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday that if China’s power curbs affect the country’s exports then Taiwan could benefit as orders are shifted to the island.

Yang, taking lawmaker questions in parliament, said the central bank will pay close attention to the impact of the curbs on financial markets. (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Tom Hogue)