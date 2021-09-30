CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Taiwan c.bank says island could benefit from China power curbs

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

TAIPEI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday that if China’s power curbs affect the country’s exports then Taiwan could benefit as orders are shifted to the island.

Yang, taking lawmaker questions in parliament, said the central bank will pay close attention to the impact of the curbs on financial markets. (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taipei#Curbs#Taiwan Central Bank
AFP

Tsai warns of 'catastrophic consequences' if Taiwan falls

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen warned of "catastrophic consequences" if the island were to fall to China and vowed to "do whatever it takes" to guard against threats in an article published on Tuesday.  Tsai warned a failure to defend Taiwan would be "catastrophic" for both the island and the wider region in an article she wrote for Foreign Affairs published on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Telegraph

China is threatening the island of Taiwan with nuclear bombers - how worried should we be?

A sudden surge of Chinese sorties into Taiwan’s air defence zone has raised alarm about whether the drums of war are beating louder across the Taiwan Strait. A record-breaking 56 Chinese warplanes flew close to the island’s airspace on Monday, following 93 similar flights over the weekend. The latest mission included 12 nuclear-capable H-6 bombers in the vicinity of the uninhabited Pratas islands claimed by both Taiwan and China.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
wliw.org

Taiwan says tensions with China are at their worst in 4 decades

Tensions between Taipei and Beijing are at their worst in more than 40 years, Taiwan’s defense minister says, citing a recent increase in incursions by Chinese military aircraft into the island’s air defense identification zone. Although no shots have been fired, Taiwan says that nearly 150 aircraft belonging to China’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

IMF gets briefing on probe into China rankings at World Bank

The International Monetary Fund said Monday its board of directors has been briefed by attorneys from the law firm whose investigation found that current IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other officials pressured World Bank employees to alter data affecting the business rankings of China and other nations.The IMF said the 190-nation lending agency's board of directors met with representatives of the WilmerHale law firm as part of an on-going review of the issues raised by the firm's investigation into the World Bank's “Doing Business 2018” report.The Doing Business report evaluated a country’s tax burdens, bureaucratic obstacles, regulatory system...
WORLD
FOX40

US trade deficit hits record $73.3 billion in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit increased to a record $73.3 billion in August as a small gain in exports was swamped by a much larger increase in imports. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the monthly trade deficit increased 4.2% in August, rising to an all-time high, surpassing the previous record of $73.2 […]
U.S. POLITICS
hawaiitelegraph.com

US says China 'undermining regional peace', stability near Taiwan

Washington [US], October 4 (ANI): Expressing its concerns over China's activity near Taiwan, the US has asked Beijing to cease its military coercion against Taipei and stressed that the communist regime is "undermining regional peace and stability". "The United States is very concerned by the People's Republic of China's provocative...
FOREIGN POLICY
theedgemarkets.com

Taiwan says peace crucial to chip supply as China pressure grows

(Oct 4): Peace in the Taiwan Strait is key to the island’s ability to ensure continuous supply of the chips needed to power a wide range of products from cars to smartphones, a senior Taiwanese official said. Taipei is seeking to rally political support as China ramps up its aggression...
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Asia is winning the bidding war for natural gas supply

China and Asia are winning the bidding war for natural gas supplies as the northern hemisphere goes into the winter season with woefully low inventories and recovering demand after the pandemic. Just as natural gas prices surged to records in Europe and Asia, commodity-hungry China secured this week a major...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

194K+
Followers
218K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy