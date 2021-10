Our Hosts Talk Most Surprising Teams, Elicit Hollywood Memories From Coach Eidson And Take 7 Friday Night On The Road To El Cerrito •. As NorCal football begins to embark on Week 6, we’ve already reached the one-third marker of the season. 7 Friday Night hosts Chace Bryson and Ben Enos reflect on that by naming which team has surprised them the most so far. Two of the more surprising teams — Monte Vista-Danville and El Cerrito — face off in a key matchup this week. That gave Ben, an El Cerrito graduate, a chance to return to his roots and visit a Gauchos practice. There he spoke with the team’s outstanding defensive back duo of Robert Freeman and Warren Smith.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO