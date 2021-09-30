Seahawks' Colby Parkinson: Nearing return

Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t contain his emotions after he suffered a calf injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Garoppolo, who had to sit out the remainder of the contest after sustaining the injury in the first half, opened up about the issue and became a bit emotional as he reflected on his past injuries as well. The 49ers QB emphasized he is staying positive despite the latest setback, adding that he will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the problem.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO