Seahawks' Colby Parkinson: Nearing return

 6 days ago

Parkinson (foot) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. Parkinson has battled the same foot injury for much of his professional career, as he was sidelined until Week 8 of the 2020 campaign with a broken bone in his foot. He suffered the same injury Aug. 13 in the same foot and landed on injured reserve about three weeks later. Parkinson can now return to practice and must be activated within 21 days.

