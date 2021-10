Swain was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a back injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. The bulk of Swain's 5-95-1 receiving line from Week 2 occurred on a 68-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, which by far was the longest play of his one-plus seasons in the NFL. With David Moore moving on in the offseason, Swain has moved into the No. 3 wide receiver role for the Seahawks behind starters DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, a reality that could free him up for plays like Sunday's. But Swain will have to get over a health concern to do so again Sunday in Minnesota.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO