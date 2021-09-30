Seahawks' Marquise Blair: Full practice participant
Blair was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. Blair was scratched late for Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Vikings due to a knee injury. However, it appears he should be back in action for the team's Week 4 contest against the 49ers now that he has returned to practice fully. Prior to the injury, Blair was a depth piece of the Seahawks' secondary and logged two tackles across two games.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0