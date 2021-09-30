CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scooter driver killed in crash near Bowie shopping center

By Clarence Williams
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA scooter driver was killed Wednesday night during a collision with an SUV as it drove from the parking lot of a Bowie-area shopping center, Prince George’s County police said. The crash happened as the scooter traveled northbound in the 6000 block of Highbridge Road about 5:30 p.m., county police...

www.washingtonpost.com

CBS Philly

Woman Who Hit, Killed Firefighter Thomas Royds On Schuylkill Expressway Drove Car Without Brakes, Wasn’t Impaired: DA

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says the woman accused of hitting and killing firefighter Thomas Royds on the side of Schuylkill Expressway earlier this year was driving a car without rear brakes, not under the influence as previously stated. DA Kevin Steele, along with officials from Pennsylvania State Police and Lower Merion Township, gave an update Tuesday on the investigation into the July crash that killed firefighter Thomas Royds and injured three other first responders. On July 24, Royds and other first responders were assisting with a two-vehicle crash on Schuylkill Expressway when authorities say Jacquelyn...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS LA

Woman Killed, Man Critically Hurt In Violent Hit-And-Run Wreck In North Hills

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One woman was killed and a man was critically hurt in a violent hit-and-run crash involving a stolen SUV in the North Hills area of the San Fernando Valley early Tuesday morning. Oct. 5, 2021. (CBSLA) The crash involving four vehicles was reported at about 5:30 a.m. in the 16500 block of West Nordhoff Street. According to Los Angeles police, a black Range Rover was speeding south on Hayvenhurst Avenue when it ran a red light and slammed into a Honda Civic and two other vehicles. Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to find the two occupants of the Civic...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

Several People Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Semi In Fowler

FOWLER, Colo. (CBS4)– Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in Fowler. The crash happened Tuesday morning on Highway 50 and Main Street. (credit: Facebook) One person was transported by Flight for Life. The crash is being investigated by several agencies, including the Fowler Fire Department, Manzanola Fire, Rocky Ford Fire, Crowley County Fire/EMS, AMR-Medtrans, CSP and OCSO. (credit: Facebook) The crash was cleared about 9 a.m. What led to the crash is being investigated.
FOWLER, CO
Merced Sun-Star

Driver killed solo-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near Livingston in Merced County

One person is dead following a fatal collision on Highway 99 near Livingston, according to California Highway Patrol. Officers and medical personnel responded to the area of southbound Highway 99 at Winton Parkway on Saturday, after the Merced Communications Center was notified of a traffic collision at 3:49 a.m., according to a CHP news release.
LIVINGSTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Head-On Crash In Santa Rosa Kills Driver, Severely Injures 2nd Driver

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A head-on crash killed one driver and severely injured a second driver in Santa Rosa Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The collision happened around 10:45 a.m. on State Route 12 east of Irwin Lane just west of Santa Rosa. The CHP said a GMC Sierra was headed eastbound on SR 12 and drifted into the westbound lane, hitting a Chevrolet flatbed truck head-on. Both vehicles sustained major damage and the adult male driver of the GMC was killed, the CHP said. The male driver of the Chevrolet suffered major injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. There were no passengers in either vehicle. Highway 12 was blocked for several hours following the crash and reopened at 1:42 p.m. The name of the deceased driver was withheld pending family notification. Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707)588-1400.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS New York

Christian Lopez, 27, Charged With DWAI In Crash That Killed 1, Injured 7 In Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead and another is under arrest after a multi-car crash in Brentwood. Police charged 27-year-old Christian Lopez with driving while ability impaired/drugs for the crash that killed 57-year-old Soraida Polanco and injured seven others. It happened on Second Avenue, just west of Hilltop Drive, at around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. Police said Lopez was behind the wheel of an Acura TL when it hit the rear of a Toyota Camry. The impact pushed the Toyota into the opposite lane where it hit the side of a Jeep Wrangler. Polanco, a front seat passenger in the Toyota, was taken to South Shore University Hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota, Rodolfo Polanco, 59, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Blanca Flor Moran Acosta, 35, was in the back seat and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep, Meyvellin Munoz, 39, and her sons Xavier, 14, and Johann, 10, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Blanca Garcia, 71, a back seat passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries. Claro Munoz, 69, also in the back seat, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Lopez was expected to be arraigned Sunday.
BRENTWOOD, NY

