CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Arizona Democratic Party threatens to disown Kyrsten Sinema

By Kaelan Deese
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVZM2_0cCMRdtT00


Democrats in Arizona issued an ultimatum to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema , demanding her to support an end to the filibuster and vote in favor of legislation central to President Joe Biden's domestic agenda.

The Arizona Democratic Party State Committee approved a resolution on Saturday in a 415-99 vote to hold a "no confidence" vote on Sinema if she does not comply with liberal demands.

The senator was given until January to meet its list of conditions or face the prospect of censure and the loss of the state party's support if she runs for reelection in 2024. The resolution mainly focuses on voting to end the Senate filibuster while also pushing Sinema to support the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill and the $1.8 trillion social safety net called the American Families Plan.

"The Arizona Democratic Party will closely watch Senator Sinema's votes in the coming weeks," the resolution said.

DEMOCRAT MCAULIFFE SAYS $3.5 TRILLION IS 'TOO HIGH' FOR RECONCILIATION BILL IN VIRGINIA DEBATE

Because Democrats control both chambers of Congress and the White House, the evenly divided Senate has employed the budget reconciliation process to pass spending legislation. That allows Democrats to bypass the Senate's cloture rule requiring at least 60 votes to overcome a filibuster, which means 10 Republicans would need to cross the political divide if all Democrats and the two independents who caucus with them stick together on a proposal.

Still, Democrats have to grapple with a 50-50 Senate that poses an obstacle to other facets of Biden’s agenda, causing some party members to float the idea of ending the legislative filibuster. That would give Vice President Kamala Harris the tiebreaking vote if it were to split down party lines.

Under current Senate rules, the minority party can filibuster a proposal until three-fifths of senators present vote to end the filibuster by invoking cloture.

Sinema has been adamant in her refusal to support eliminating the filibuster. A spokesperson for the Senate said in January that Sinema is " not open " to changing her mind on the matter. Sinema posted a photo to her Instagram Story in April sporting a "f*** off" ring and sipping what appeared to be sangria.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Washington Examiner contacted Sinema's office but did not immediately receive a response.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 277

james bagos
6d ago

These people don’t realize that she is doing what she was elected to do, that is watch out for their best interests as citizens, not what Nancy Pelosi mandates

Reply(33)
94
Guest
6d ago

Hold your ground, America needs more politicians like you that look at America as a Country, not as a political grab, don’t let the mafia DemoRATS scare you, they are drowning in there hypocrisy everyday, the decisions since Biden took office has destroyed American values, Country in 9 months. Too bad the rest of the moderate Democrats didn’t have true values, care about the Country, there too afraid of the dictator Piglosi, or are getting paid by the big companies.

Reply(13)
98
MiChelle McCants
6d ago

Hang in there! You are doing the right thing. Become a Republican, we would love to have a strong and honest individual that works for the people!

Reply(5)
64
Related
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Washington Examiner

Biden: Men harassing and filming women in the bathroom 'a part of the process'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona refused to mince words after a number of "activists," including a man and a self-identified illegal immigrant, stalked, harassed, and filmed her in a bathroom stall after one of her two classes at Arizona State University over the weekend. The Arizona Democrat blasted the protesters for their "unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Shore News Network

Here’s How Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema Fare In Their Own States

Both Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have seen their approval ratings slide in their home states in recent months, a new poll shows. While Manchin’s approval has fallen from 42% in late March to 41% now, Sinema’s has fallen from 48% to 42% over the same time frame, according to a Morning Consult survey released Monday. The two are the only Democratic senators who have vocally objected to numerous provisions in President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending package, leading to a months-long standoff with those in their party’s left wing over its size, scope, and prioritization relative to the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
news4sanantonio.com

Soros foundation financed group whose members accosted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in the bathroom

WASHINGTON (TND) — Progressive billionaire George Soros donated $1.5 million to the organization whose members accosted liberal Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., in the bathroom over her opposition to the Biden administration’s $3.5 trillion spending bill. Cameras rolling, activists with Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA) followed Sinema into the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Meghan McCain: Democrat progressives have become 'toxically intolerant' after Sinema encounter

Meghan McCain has some words to Democrats over the recent treatment of Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. On Sunday, left-wing activists confronted Sinema in a classroom at Arizona State University in Phoenix and proceeded to film and follow her walking into a public bathroom. Despite filming someone in a bathroom without their consent is illegal in Arizona, protestors were insistent in hassling Sinema to supporting President Biden’s "Build Back Better" plan, which progressives are pushing to include amnesty for illegal immigrants.
ARIZONA STATE
IBTimes

Activists Confront Kyrsten Sinema, Urge Arizona Senator To Support Budget Bill

Activists confronted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., in a plea to support Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget bill. The interaction took place at Arizona State University where Sinema is a lecturer, they followed Sinema into the bathroom filming the encounter on their phones after she left the classroom. The activists told Sinema that they got her elected, warning her they can vote her out of office if she fails to deliver on her promises. They asked Sinema to support the bill that is geared to help working-class families with provisions such as a child tax credit, universal pre-K, paid leave, and expanding Medicare. The bill would also create a path to citizenship for undocumented migrants, many of them being Dreamers who are currently being protected by DACA.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#The State Party#Democrat Mcauliffe#The White House#Republicans
floridapolitics.com

Republican poll finds Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio leading Democratic opponents

The poll comes from right-leaning Americas PAC. New polling released by a Republican PAC shows U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis in decent shape for reelection. A VCreek/AMG poll shows Rubio up 42% to 38% against Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings in a hypothetical head-to-head. Demings, an Orlando Congresswoman, remains the most prominent Democrat challenging the second-term Republican Senator.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

The filibuster really might be in trouble this time

Later this month, likely sometime on October 18th, the United States will hit its statutory "debt ceiling" and default on its obligations. While this might seem as harmless as maxing out a credit card, it would be the economic equivalent of letting every nuclear reactor on Earth melt down at the same time, with devastating consequences. And because Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is intent on using the filibuster to block legislation raising the debt ceiling, the Senate's ridiculous 60-vote threshold might finally be in real danger.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
The Associated Press

Arizona senator condemns activists pursuing her on campus

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Monday that activists who confronted her outside an Arizona State University classroom and filmed her inside a restroom were not engaging in “legitimate protest.”. The Democratic senator said that the immigration reform activists unlawfully entered the suburban Phoenix campus building, which was...
ARIZONA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
149K+
Followers
51K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy