American Booksellers Association to hold 'racial justice' workshop for white women to help them deal with 'internalized white superiority'

T he American Booksellers Association will hold a "racial justice" workshop for white women to help them navigate "sexism and misogyny and internalized white superiority."

"As we strive toward racial justice , there’s an opportunity for people who identify as white women to examine how they have navigated sexism and misogyny and internalized white superiority," reads a Zoom meeting description for the workshop titled "Unpacking Sexism and White Privilege in Pursuit of Racial Justice: A Workshop."

While the meeting is open to all participants , the description notes it will specifically target "white cisgender women, trans women, and non-binary folks who have internalized feminine gender norms."

The meeting's content will examine three patterns of behavior supposedly exhibited by white women — such as "control, perfectionism, and defensiveness" — to "help booksellers recognize and replace these harmful patterns with actions that build authentic cross-cultural relationships in the workplace and beyond."

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21.

The program was designed after "anti-racist facilitator" Ilsa Govan and activist Tilman Smith were asked to examine their behaviors and assumptions as white women and to educate other white women on what they observed, the description explains.

The announcement also says proceeds from the book What's Up with White Women? Unpacking Sexism and White Privilege in Pursuit of Racial Justice , written by Govan and Smith, will go to two organizations: Tsuru for Solidarity and The Unspoken Truths.

Tsuru for Solidarity is "a nonviolent, direct action project of Japanese American social justice advocates and allies working to end detention sites and support directly impacted immigrant and refugee communities that are being targeted by racist, inhumane immigration policies," according to the organization's website .

The Unspoken Truths is a traveling history museum that "chronicles the rich history of Africans in Africa prior to American Chattel Slavery, the experiences and impact of American Chattel Slavery and of the Jim Crow Era, while also detailing the many contributions African Americans have had on scientific, cultural, and technological inventions/innovations in the U.S., and the world," according to its website .

The ABA deleted a tweet linking to the description of their event. The organization posted another tweet explaining why the original missive was deleted.

"ABA’s antiracism workshop is still scheduled. However, in support of our community and out of concern for the security of the event, we have removed the post with registration details. ABA is committed to this work & will share new registration information with members directly," the tweet said.

ABA is "a national not-for-profit trade organization, works with booksellers and industry partners to ensure the success and profitability of independently owned book retailers, and to assist in expanding the community of the book," according to the group's website.

